Home Depot Is Spending $8 Billion to Acquire HD Supply

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has found a use for its growing pile of cash. The home improvement giant announced on Monday that it is acquiring HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) for $8 billion, or $56 per share. The stock closed at $45 on the previous trading day.

The move will boost Home Depot's presence in the maintenance, repair, and operations niche. HD Supply counted 500,000 customers in that segment by late 2019, which supported annual sales of $6.1 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

Home Depot likes the buyout fit because it gives the retailing giant a chance to consolidate a large and fractured industry that includes contractors, home builders, and industrial businesses. "This acquisition will position the company to accelerate sales growth in a highly fragmented $55 billion marketplace," CEO Craig Menear said in a press release.

The purchase is expected to close by early 2021, Home Depot said, and will be funded through cash on hand and new debt. Investors should get additional details about management's long-term hopes for the HD Supply segment when Home Depot announces its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Home Depot. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.