Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $259.03, representing a -11.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $292.95 and a 84.19% increase over the 52 week low of $140.63.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.93. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.32%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DSTL with an increase of 10.05% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of HD at 92%.

