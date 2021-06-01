Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $318.91, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $318.91, representing a -7.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $345.69 and a 36.11% increase over the 52 week low of $234.31.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.54%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 13.76% over the last 100 days. XLY has the highest percent weighting of HD at 8.97%.

