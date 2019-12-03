Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $217.62, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $217.62, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.31 and a 37.66% increase over the 52 week low of $158.09.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.06. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.84%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 5.26% over the last 100 days. VCR has the highest percent weighting of HD at 8.24%.

