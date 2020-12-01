Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Dividends
Home Depot, Inc. (HD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $277.41, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $277.41, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $292.95 and a 97.26% increase over the 52 week low of $140.63.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.56. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.27%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)
  • Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)
  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VCR with an increase of 25.42% over the last 100 days. IYC has the highest percent weighting of HD at 7.86%.

