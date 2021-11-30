Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $406.82, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $406.82, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $416.56 and a 64.98% increase over the 52 week low of $246.59.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.96. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 28.19%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)

VanEck Retail ETF (RTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 14.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HD at 9.5%.

