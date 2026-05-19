Markets
HD

Home Depot, Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Income

May 19, 2026 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.289 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $3.433 billion, or $3.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $41.765 billion from $39.856 billion last year.

Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.289 Bln. vs. $3.433 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $41.765 Bln vs. $39.856 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 4.0 % Full year revenue guidance: 2.5 % To 4.5 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.