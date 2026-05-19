Home Depot, Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.289 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $3.433 billion, or $3.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $41.765 billion from $39.856 billion last year.

Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.289 Bln. vs. $3.433 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $41.765 Bln vs. $39.856 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 4.0 % Full year revenue guidance: 2.5 % To 4.5 %

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