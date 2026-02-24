Markets
Home Depot, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

February 24, 2026 — 06:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.571 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $2.997 billion, or $3.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $38.198 billion from $39.704 billion last year.

Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.571 Bln. vs. $2.997 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $38.198 Bln vs. $39.704 Bln last year.

