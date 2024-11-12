News & Insights

Markets
HD

The Home Depot, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 12, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.648 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $3.810 billion, or $3.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $40.217 billion from $37.710 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.648 Bln. vs. $3.810 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.67 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $40.217 Bln vs. $37.710 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.