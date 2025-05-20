The Home Depot, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.433 billion, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $3.600 billion, or $3.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $39.856 billion from $36.418 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.433 Bln. vs. $3.600 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.45 vs. $3.63 last year. -Revenue: $39.856 Bln vs. $36.418 Bln last year.

