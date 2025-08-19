The Home Depot, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.55 million, or $4.58 per share. This compares with $4.56 million, or $4.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $45.27 million from $43.17 million last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

