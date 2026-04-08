Home Depot Hits 52-Week Low: Time to Buy Now or Stay Cautious?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. HD hit a new 52-week low of $315.31 yesterday before rising a notch higher to close at $318.77. The stock has been volatile in recent months as demand for big-ticket discretionary projects remains pressured by higher interest rates and muted housing turnover. Management noted softer demand in categories tied to large remodels, with customers deferring bigger projects amid macro uncertainty. While smaller repair and maintenance jobs stayed resilient, the pullback in larger projects weighed on comparable sales and traffic.



The company also continues to face pressures from cautious DIY spending and weather-related variability affecting seasonal categories. Additionally, investments in wages, technology and supply-chain capabilities have been impacting margins in the near term, adding to investor concerns and contributing to recent stock weakness and the slide to a 52-week low.



Notably, Home Depot’s stock has lost 14.9% in the past three months compared with the broader industry’s 14.3% decline and the Retail-Wholesale sector’s 8.6% dip. The S&P 500 has also declined 5.9% in the same period.

Home Depot 3-Month Stock Return



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HD’s performance is also notably weaker than that of its competitors, Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, which have declined 13.3%, 12.4% and 9.6%, respectively, in the past three months.



Currently trading at $318.77, the stock is down 25.3% from its 52-week high of $426.75. The leading home improvement retailer currently trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

HD Trades Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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What Has Led to HD Stock’s Recent Slump?

Home Depot’s recent stock slump reflects continued pressure from a sluggish home improvement backdrop and cautious consumer spending. Management indicated that higher interest rates and limited housing turnover are dampening the demand for large discretionary projects, particularly in kitchen, bath and major remodel categories. Customers are prioritizing smaller repair and maintenance work, which carries lower ticket sizes and weighs on comparable sales growth. The softer big-ticket environment has been a key factor behind uneven performance and investor concerns.



The company also highlighted ongoing DIY weakness, as inflation and macro uncertainty keep homeowners selective with spending. While Pro demand remained relatively resilient, it has not fully offset softness in larger discretionary purchases. Additionally, weather variability affected seasonal categories, creating further volatility in near-term sales trends.



Margin-related pressures have also contributed to the stock’s decline. Home Depot continues to invest in wages, technology, supply-chain capabilities and customer experience initiatives to support long-term growth. However, these investments, combined with softer sales leverage, have weighed on operating margins in the near term. Management also pointed to a cautious outlook as project deferrals persist, reinforcing investor concerns. Collectively, muted big-ticket demand, DIY softness, weather headwinds and investment-driven margin pressure have led to the recent slump in HD shares.

HD’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS inched down 0.2%, each, in the last 30 days. The downward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts have been losing faith in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s sales and EPS implies 4.3% and 8.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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HD’s Valuation

Home Depot is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 20.88X, exceeding the industry average of 19.19X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.64X.



At 20.88X P/E, Home Depot is trading at a valuation much higher than competitors like Lowe's, Ethan Allen and Williams-Sonoma. The forward 12-month P/E ratios for Lowe's, Ethan Allen and Williams-Sonoma stand at 17.97X, 12.44X and 19.21X, respectively, all below HD’s multiple.



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Understanding HD's Growth Prospects

Despite the odds, Home Depot sees growth opportunities, supported by resilient Pro demand, strategic investments and long-term housing fundamentals. Management emphasized that professional customers continue to outperform DIY, driven by repair, maintenance and smaller project activity. The company is investing in salesforce expansion, enhanced delivery capabilities and trade credit offerings to deepen engagement with Pros and capture larger project spend over time. These initiatives are expected to support ticket growth once big-ticket demand recovers.



Home Depot is also focused on strengthening its interconnected retail strategy. Continued investments in supply-chain modernization, distribution facilities and digital tools aim to improve product availability and fulfillment speed. Management noted that these capabilities position the company to gain share when demand normalizes.



Long-term housing tailwinds, including aging homes and limited housing supply, support sustained repair and remodeling demand. Combined with productivity initiatives and disciplined cost management, these efforts are expected to drive steady growth once macroeconomic pressures ease.

How to Play HD Stock?

Recent weakness in Home Depot, including the slide to a 52-week low, dismal price performance, negative estimate revisions and a premium valuation, suggests caution in the near term. Persistent pressure on big-ticket demand, coupled with margin headwinds from ongoing investments, may keep sentiment subdued. These factors could deter short-term investors seeking immediate upside.



However, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain intact, supported by resilient Pro demand, supply-chain investments and favorable housing repair trends. Investors with a longer horizon may consider keeping the stock on their watchlist and monitoring progress on strategic initiatives and demand recovery.



Meanwhile, near-term investors are likely to remain wary of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, awaiting clearer signs of demand stabilization, estimate upgrades and improved technical momentum before turning constructive. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.