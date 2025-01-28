Home Depot (HD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Home Depot (HD) closed at $418.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 9.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Home Depot will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.07, marking an 8.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.81 billion, indicating a 11.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.12 per share and a revenue of $158.62 billion, signifying shifts of +0.07% and +3.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Home Depot boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Home Depot is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.68, so one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 4.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

