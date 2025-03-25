Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Home Depot (HD) closed at $360.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

The the stock of home-improvement retailer has fallen by 4.88% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.51% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Home Depot in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.3 billion, up 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.98 per share and a revenue of $163.8 billion, indicating changes of -1.71% and +2.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.09% downward. At present, Home Depot boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Home Depot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 3.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.