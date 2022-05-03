Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $304.96, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 0.45% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.66, down 5.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.59 billion, down 2.44% from the year-ago period.

HD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.99 per share and revenue of $153.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.96% and +1.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Home Depot currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

Meanwhile, HD's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

