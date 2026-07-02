Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves 2.01%: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $357.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.01% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Shares of the home-improvement retailer witnessed a gain of 12.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.36%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Home Depot will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 18, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.71, signifying a 0.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $47.5 billion, indicating a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.01 per share and a revenue of $171.65 billion, representing changes of +2.18% and +4.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Home Depot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Home Depot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Home Depot is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.37. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.37.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 4.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 211, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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