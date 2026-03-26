Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) ended the recent trading session at $328.43, demonstrating a -1.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 11.47% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Home Depot will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.53 billion, showing a 4.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.03 per share and a revenue of $171.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.31% and +3.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.53% decrease. At present, Home Depot boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Home Depot is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.61.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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