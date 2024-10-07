Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the latest trading day at $408.06, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

The home-improvement retailer's shares have seen an increase of 13.42% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Home Depot in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.64, signifying a 4.46% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $39.23 billion, indicating a 4.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15 per share and revenue of $157.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.73% and +3.14%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Home Depot presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Home Depot is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.76 for its industry.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.33.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

