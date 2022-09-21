Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $271.57, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 10.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $4.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.86 billion, up 2.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.56 per share and revenue of $156.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.63% and +3.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Home Depot currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Home Depot is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.3, so we one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



