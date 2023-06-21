Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $300.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 2.19% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.24 billion, down 3.54% from the year-ago period.

HD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.02 per share and revenue of $151.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.01% and -3.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Home Depot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Home Depot has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

