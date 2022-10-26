Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $290.15, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 8.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.11, up 4.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.9 billion, up 2.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.64 per share and revenue of $156.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.15% and +3.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Home Depot is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Home Depot has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.21, which means Home Depot is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.