Home Depot (HD) Stock Falls as Q1 Earnings & Sales Decline Y/Y

The Home Depot, Inc. HD has reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines declining year over year. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Results have been impacted by a more broad-based pressure across the business, driven by softened demand versus expectations. A deflation in lumber prices and unfavorable weather have also hurt the results.



Home Depot's earnings of $3.82 per share declined 6.6% from $4.09 registered in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 but missed our estimate of $3.86.



Net sales declined 4.2% to $37,257 million from $38,908 million in the year-ago quarter. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38,510 million and our estimate of $38,796.9 million. Lower-than-expected sales mainly resulted from lumber deflation and adverse weather conditions, primarily in the Western division, which was impacted by extreme weather in California.



Driven by the soft performance, Home Depot’s shares declined 4.75% in the pre-market trading session on May 16, 2023. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 9.3% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot's comparable sales fell 4.5% in the reported quarter. The company’s comparable sales in the United States declined 4.6%. Comps were impacted by a decline in customer transactions, partly offset by a rise in average ticket. Customer transactions declined 4.8% year over year, while the average ticket rose 0.2%. Sales per retail square foot were down 4.7%.



In dollar terms, the gross profit dipped 4.5% to $12,557 million from $13,145 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating income fell 6.4% year over year to $5,929 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $6,355 million declined 3.9% from the $6,610 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Updates

Home Depot ended first-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,260 million, long-term debt (excluding current installments) of $40,915 million, and shareholders' equity of $362 million. In first-quarter fiscal 2023, the company generated $5,614 million of net cash from operations.

Fiscal 2023 View

Driven by the impacts of lumber deflation and weather on first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, as well as expectations of softened consumer demand, Home Depot lowered its sales and earnings view for fiscal 2023.



Home Depot anticipates sales and comparable sales to decline 2-5% year over year in fiscal 2023, compared with the prior mentioned view of flat year-over-year results. The operating margin rate is estimated at 14-14.3% compared with the 14.5% mentioned earlier.



The company expects an effective tax rate of 24.5% in fiscal 2023. Interest expenses are likely to be $1.8 billion in fiscal 2023. HD estimates earnings per share to move down 7-13% year over year in fiscal 2023 versus a mid-single-digit decline stated earlier.

