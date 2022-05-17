Home Depot (HD) Rises on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat, Upbeat View

The Home Depot, Inc. HD has posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The company gained from the continued strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. It has reported robust average ticket growth amid the inflationary cost environment, boosting the top line.



Home Depot's earnings of $4.09 per share improved 6% from $3.86 registered in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.



Net sales advanced 3.8% to $38,908 million from $37,500 million in the year-ago quarter and significantly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,492 million. This marked the company’s highest first-quarter sales in its history. Sales benefited from the continued robust demand for home-improvement projects.



The company’s overall comparable sales (comps) grew 2.2%, with a 1.7% improvement in the United States. In the reported quarter, comps were aided by an 11.4% rise in average ticket, driven by high-value purchases by home builders. This was partly offset by an 8.2% decline in customer transactions. Sales per square foot improved 2.7% in the reported quarter.

In dollar terms, the gross profit increased 3.2% to $13,145 million from $12,742 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by robust sales growth. This was partly offset by a 4.1% increase in the cost of goods sold. Meanwhile, the gross profit margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) to 33.8% from 34% in the year-ago quarter.



The operating income increased 2.6% to $5,929 million, while the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 15.2%. The operating margin benefited from top-line growth, offset by a gross margin contraction, as well as higher SG&A and other operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Home Depot ended first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $2,844 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $39,158 million, and shareholders' deficit of $1,709 million. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company generated $3,789 million of net cash from operations.



In first-quarter fiscal 2022, it paid out cash dividends of $1,962 million and repurchased shares worth $2,308 million.

Fiscal 2022 View

Following a strong start to the year, Home Depot raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. HD anticipates sales and comps growth of 3% in fiscal 2022 compared with slightly positive growth mentioned earlier. The operating margin is estimated to be 15.4%. Earlier, the company expected the operating margin to be flat with the fiscal 2021 reported level. Net interest expenses are expected to be $1.6 billion compared with the $1.5 billion stated earlier. It continues to expect an effective tax rate of 24.6%. The company estimates earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits for fiscal 2022 versus low-single-digit growth stated earlier.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



