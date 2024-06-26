Home Depot (HD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $342.20, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.

Shares of the home-improvement retailer witnessed a gain of 2.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.04% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Home Depot in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.59, down 1.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.58 billion, down 0.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.28 per share and a revenue of $154.16 billion, representing changes of +1.13% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Home Depot currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Home Depot is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.