Home Depot (HD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Home Depot (HD) reached $365.45, with a +0.63% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 2.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Home Depot in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.55 billion, reflecting a 3.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Home Depot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Home Depot possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Home Depot is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.32.

It's also important to note that HD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

