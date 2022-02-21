Home Depot (HD) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Having surpassed Wall Street’s revenue and earnings forecast in every quarter over the past five years, the company has established a strong track record for execution. But Home Depot needs the housing market to remain resilient in order to continue to execute at a high level.

This is one of many questions investors will focus on when home improvement giant releases its results. The pandemic has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years, according to various Wall Street analysts. Aside from expanding its product offerings and improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities, where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives, Home Depot has put a massive amount of capital towards its digital capabilities through its One Home Depot program.

But Home Depot stock hasn’t escaped the market selloff. The shares have fallen some 7% in thirty days and are down more than 16% year to date, trailing the 8% decline in the S&P 500 index. Rising costs of construction materials, however, have placed pressure on the home improvement space. Shortages of building supplies have also been a concern. The company’s guidance on Tuesday will provide a hint of how realistic that forecast might be.

In the three months that ended January, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $3.17 per share on revenue of $34.85 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.65 per share on revenue of $32.26 billion. For the full year, earnings of $15.47 per share would rise 30% year over year from $11.94 per share, while full-year revenue of the $150.22 billion would rise 13.7% year over year.

The fact that Home Depot’s fiscal year earnings per share is expected to grow 30%, besting the industry average, not only underscores the strength of company’s management but also its operating efficiency. As noted, one of the major effects of the pandemic has been higher demand for homeownership as renters look to exit overcrowded cities. Higher homeownership, sparked by record-low mortgage rates for loans has also caused a surge in demand for home improvement products and services.

The concern is whether all that growth has been pulled forward, meaning has the pandemic-driven revenue already been spent? Another way to ask it, has all of the good news been priced into the stock? In the third quarter Home Depot delivered results in that easily beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Q3 revenue of $36.82 billion rose 10% year over year, beating estimates by $1.88 billion, while Q3 EPS of $3.92 per share topped forecasts by 52 cents. Just as impressive, Q3 same-store sales rose 6.16%, well above consensus of 2.2%.

But it wasn’t all good news, however. Total transactions were down by 5.5% to 428.2 million, suggesting that some consumers were feeling inflationary pressures during the quarter. And it’s also likely that the company experienced supply chain challenges and labor headwinds. Over the past few weeks, the market has grown concerned about shortages of building materials. There is also uncertainty related to employment in residential construction and specialty trade as demand for home improvement wanes.

On Tuesday investors will want to see whether Home Depot can build on its Q3 numbers and whether the company’s guidance will confirm whether “home-improvement fatigue” should be a real concern. In that regard, the company’s operating margin and store traffic forecast will also be closely-watched.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.