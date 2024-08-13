Home Depot (HD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Home Depot (HD) reported revenue of $43.18 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.67, compared to $4.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -3.3% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: -3.3% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Number of stores - Retail : 2,340 compared to the 2,340 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2,340 compared to the 2,340 average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change : -3.6% compared to the -2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -3.6% compared to the -2% average estimate based on three analysts. Average ticket - Retail : $88.90 versus $89.67 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $88.90 versus $89.67 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of customer transactions - Retail : 451 million versus 456.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Home Depot have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

