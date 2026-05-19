Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Home Depot (HD) reported $41.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $3.43 for the same period compares to $3.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40, the EPS surprise was +0.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 0.6% versus 0.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.8% estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail : 2,361 versus 2,363 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,361 versus 2,363 estimated by five analysts on average. Sales per store : $17.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.58 million.

: $17.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.58 million. Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change : 0.4% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Number of customer transactions - Retail : 391.1 million compared to the 389.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 391.1 million compared to the 389.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. Average ticket - Retail: $92.76 compared to the $92.45 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>

Shares of Home Depot have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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