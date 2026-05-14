Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Home Depot (HD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share, indicating a decline of 3.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $41.53 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Home Depot metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Retail' stands at 2,363 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,350 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales per store' at $17.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' will likely reach 389.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 394.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average ticket - Retail' to come in at $92.45 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.71 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Home Depot have experienced a change of -10.7% in the past month compared to the +8.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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