Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) stock has been hit hard thus far this year, falling over 30% year to date, trailing the 17% decline in the S&P 500 index. And it’s not a surprise as interest rate hiking cycles have historically hampered home improvement stocks.

Rising costs of construction materials have also placed pressure on the home improvement space. Shortages of building supplies have also been a concern. Can the company navigate these headwinds profitably in the next several quarters? And what will its growth profile look like if the housing market cools off? These are some of the question investors will want to know when the company reports first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

That said, there is still confidence in the housing market, which has held up relatively well, despite rising mortgage rates. And although the company is facing tougher year-over-year comparisons, Home Depot’s longer-term story remains intact. Aside from expanding its product offerings and improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities, where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives, Home Depot has put a massive amount of capital towards its digital capabilities through its One Home Depot program.

From an execution perspective, the company has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, surpassing both revenue and profit estimates in the last nine quarters. In the most-recent quarter, management shared its long term goal of achieving $200 billion in sales with improvement in in-store productivity and cost reduction. Nevertheless, the company’s guidance on Tuesday will provide a hint of how realistic that forecast might be.

In the three months that ended March, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $3.68 per share on revenue of $36.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $3.86 per share on revenue of $37.5 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $16.10 per share would rise 3.67% year over year from $15.53 per share, while full-year revenue of the $153.91 billion would rise 1.8% year over year.

One of the major effects of the pandemic has been higher demand for homeownership as renters look to exit overcrowded cities. Higher homeownership caused a surge in demand for home improvement products and services. However, the pandemic created a massive pull-forward in these areas. Home Depot capitalized by growing its market share, but the pandemic-driven revenue has already been spent evidenced by the projected downbeat fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 1.8%.

What’s more, the fact that Home Depot’s fiscal year earnings per share is expected to grow just 3.6%, which is 25 percentage points below fiscal 2021 highlights the growth slowdown. In the fourth quarter Home Depot delivered results in that easily beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, driven by a better-than 8% rise in same-store sales, compared to consensus of 5.3%. Q4 net income was also strong, coming in at $3.35 billion, compared to the $2.86 billion earned a year ago.

Other key metrics such as sales per retail square foot rose 8.3% to $571.79. However, during the quarter, customer transactions fell 3.4%, despite a 12.4% rise in average ticket, reaching $85.11. The decline in total transactions also occurred in the previous quarter, suggesting some consumers were feeling inflationary pressures. And with the rise in interest rates and noticeable jump in inflation, will consumers continue to pare back on spending in the quarters ahead? On Tuesday investors will want to see whether Home Depot’s guidance will confirm whether “home-improvement fatigue” should be a real concern.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.