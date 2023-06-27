Home Depot (HD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $313.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 5.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Home Depot as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $4.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.24 billion, down 3.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.02 per share and revenue of $151.86 billion, which would represent changes of -10.01% and -3.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Home Depot is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.67.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.