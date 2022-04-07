Home Depot (HD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $302.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 5.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Home Depot as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.59 billion, down 2.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.04 per share and revenue of $153.39 billion, which would represent changes of +3.28% and +1.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Home Depot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.32, so we one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

