Home Depot (HD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $303.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 8.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.74 billion, down 2.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.24 per share and revenue of $153.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.69% and -1.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Home Depot has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.53, which means Home Depot is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

