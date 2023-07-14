Home Depot (HD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $316.50, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 11.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.24 billion, down 3.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.02 per share and revenue of $151.86 billion, which would represent changes of -10.01% and -3.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Home Depot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Home Depot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.63.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

