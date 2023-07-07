Home Depot (HD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $302.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Home Depot as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 11.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.24 billion, down 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.02 per share and revenue of $151.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.01% and -3.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Home Depot is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Home Depot has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.74, so we one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

