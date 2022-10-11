Home Depot (HD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed at $282.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 5.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Home Depot as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.11, up 4.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.9 billion, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

HD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.64 per share and revenue of $156.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.15% and +3.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. Home Depot is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Home Depot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.4.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

