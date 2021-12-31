Home Depot (HD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $415.01, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 0.53% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Home Depot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $3.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.68 billion, up 7.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.49 per share and revenue of $150.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.76% and +13.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Home Depot currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.83, which means Home Depot is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

