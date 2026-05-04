Home Depot (HD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Home Depot (HD) ended the recent trading session at $312.55, demonstrating a -3.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 11.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Home Depot in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 19, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.42, signifying a 3.93% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.53 billion, indicating a 4.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.03 per share and a revenue of $171.13 billion, signifying shifts of +2.31% and +3.91%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Home Depot holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Home Depot is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.55, so one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that HD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.