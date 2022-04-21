Home Depot (HD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $310.36, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had lost 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Home Depot as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.59 billion, down 2.44% from the year-ago period.

HD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16 per share and revenue of $153.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.03% and +1.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. Home Depot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Home Depot is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.86, so we one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that HD has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

