Home Depot (HD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Home Depot (HD) reached $361.73, with a -0.77% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Home Depot in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.59, signifying a 1.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.3 billion, up 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $163.8 billion, which would represent changes of -1.71% and +2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Currently, Home Depot is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Home Depot is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.92.

Meanwhile, HD's PEG ratio is currently 3.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.