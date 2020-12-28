Home Depot (HD) Acquires HD Supply, Enhances MRO Portfolio

The Home Depot Inc. HD has concluded the acquisition of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for an enterprise value of $8 billion. The transaction includes HD Supply’s Canada and USABlueBook operations. Per the tender offer, Home Depot and its subsidiary Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc. paid out $56 per share in cash to shareholders of HD Supply. The acquisition was executed through the merger of Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc. with HD Supply, making HD Supply the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Depot.



Home Depot funded the transaction through cash on hand and debt. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to its fiscal 2021 earnings.



On Nov 16, Home Depot signed an agreement to acquire HD Supply. The acquisition will place Home Depot as a premier provider of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) products in the marketplace. The MRO market is valued at about $55 billion. Moreover, HD Supply’s business adds value to Home Depot’s existing MRO business through robust products and service capabilities, a knowledgeable workforce, and a widespread MRO-specific distribution network across the United States and Canada. The acquisition is likely to help accelerate sales growth by effectively serving existing and new customers.

Zacks Rank, Estimate Trend and Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $291.7 billion, Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is gaining from increased renovation and maintenance projects amid the pandemic. It is ramping up assortments and delivery systems to effectively meet market needs. Moreover, the company’s interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic in the past six months.



In the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been unchanged at $11.76 for fiscal 2020 (ending January 2021) and have moved up 0.4% to $12.25 for fiscal 2021 (ending January 2022).





In the past year, its shares have gained 24.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.3%.

