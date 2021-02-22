Home Depot (HD) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates. Can the housing market, which Home Depot has benefited from thanks to a consistent rise in new home construction and home-related remodeling projects, remain resilient?

This is one of many questions investors will focus on when Home Depot releases its results. The pandemic has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years, according to various Wall Street analysts. The company, which has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped Street forecasts in every quarter over the past five years, has seized the opportunity by differentiating the company’s offering from its main competitors.

Aside from expanding its product offerings and improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities, where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives, Home Depot has put $11 billion towards its digital capabilities through its One Home Depot program. Meanwhile, Home Depot stock, despite rising 6.5% year to date, has seemingly hit a brick wall. The shares have traded flat over the past six months, compared to 16% rise in the S&P 500 index. The company’s guidance on Tuesday will provide a hint of how realistic that forecast might be.

In the three months that ended January, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $2.60 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.28 per share on revenue of $25.78 billion. For the full year, earnings of $11.86 per share would rise 15.7% year over year from $10.25, while full-year revenue of the $130.26 billion would rise 18.2% year over year.

The fact that Home Depot’s fiscal year EPS is expected to grow close to 16% this year, besting the industry average, underscores the strength of company’s management. As noted, one of the major effects of the pandemic has been higher demand for homeownership as renters look of exit overcrowded cities. Higher homeownership, sparked by record-low mortgage rates for mortgage loans, caused a surge in demand for home improvement products and services.

The concern is whether all that growth has been pulled forward, meaning pandemic-driven revenue has already been spent. Another ways to say it is, has all of the good news been priced into the stock? In the third quarter Home Depot delivered results in that easily beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Q3 revenue of $33.54 billion rose 23.2% year over year, beating estimates by $1.74 billion, while Q3 EPS of $3.18 per share topped forecasts by 15 cents. Just as impressive, Q3 same-store sales surged 24.1%, well above consensus of 17%.

But it wasn’t all good news, however. Q3 gross margin rate fell 300 basis points to 34.2%, missing consensus of 34.5%, while operating margin rate came in flat at 14.5%, also missing consensus of 14.6%. On Tuesday investors will want to see whether Home Depot can build on these numbers and whether the company’s guidance will show if home-improvement fatigue, or a limited amount of projects left to be done around the home, is a real thing.

