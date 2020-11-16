Home Depot (HD) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates. But the pandemic, particularly with rising cases across many states, now paves a tougher road ahead for the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

Nevertheless, some Wall Street analysts believe the pandemic has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years. Home Depot management has seized the opportunity and has begun differentiating the company’s offering from its main competitors. Aside from expanding its product offerings and improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities, where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives, Home Depot has put $11 billion towards its digital capabilities through its One Home Depot program.

The management referred to these initiatives, aimed at increasing customer satisfaction scores and driving market share gains, as the "peak year of our investment program.” What's more, the company has benefited from a strong housing market, where a consistent rise in new home construction and home-related remodeling projects has helped the company deliver revenue and profit beats in the past two quarter. But the stock (up 26% year to date) has hit a wall over the past two months and has traded flat, compared to a 6% rise for the S&P 500 index.

As such, despite its strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped Street forecast in every quarter over the past five years, Home Depot still has a lot to prove on Tuesday. Investors will want to see not only the rate of return on the company’s various investments, the market will also want to know the company’s plan to grow revenue and profits in the next several quarter amid any potential lockdown. The company’s guidance will also provide a hint of how realistic analysts’ forecast might be.

In the three months that ended September, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $3.02 per share on revenue of $31.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.53 per share on revenue of $27.22 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $11.45 per share would rise 11.7% year over year from $10.25, while full-year revenue of the $125.83 billion would rise 14.2% year over year.

The fact that Home Depot’s fiscal year EPS is expected to grow close to 12% this year, besting the industry average, underscores the strength of company’s management. As noted, one of the major effects of the pandemic has been higher demand for homeownership as renters look of exit overcrowded cities. Higher homeownership, sparked by record-low mortgage rates for mortgage loans, caused a surge in demand for home improvement products and services. That trend has helped Home Depot deliver Q2 results in August that easily beat expectations.

But has all that growth been pulled forward, meaning any revenue generated by the pandemic has already been spent? Will there now be home-improvement fatigue, or a limited amount of projects left to be done around the home? The stock’s decline in recent weeks would seem to reflect that level of thinking. And this adds even more importance to the guidance for the holiday quarter that the company provides on Tuesday.

