Home Depot (HD) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is the slowing housing market real or is it an exaggeration? Home-price growth has slowed for the last several months. Meanwhile, the number of existing home sales has moderated on a year-over-year basis for several months.

Will these metrics impact Home Depot (HD)? The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Home Depot stock, which trades at all-time highs (up nearly 40% year to date), has shown immunity from the downbeat housing metrics, and that's for good reason. The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped analysts’ forecast during every quarter over the past five years.

Despite the less-than-stellar home construction metrics, the market broadly expects the company benefit from, among other things, increased spending not only from millennials, but also from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment. Analysts on Tuesday will focus on the company's improved merchandising, combined with its online strategy to see if it can lead not only to higher same-store sales growth, but also positive guidance.

In the three months that ended October, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.51 per share on revenue of $26.3 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $10.13 per share would rise 2.4% year over year, while full-year revenue of the $110.77 billion would rise 2.5% year over year.

Beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers, Home Depot's profit margins and same-store sales growth will be two major areas of focus. In the second quarter, Home Depot delivered impressive same-store sales, which rose 3% year over year, while earnings per share of $3.17 cruised by analyst expectations of $3.08. The earnings beat was driven by a combination of factors such as the 1.7% rise in average transaction which rose to $67.31. Revenue per square foot also rose 1.1% to $509.55, while its expense rate remained flat at 16.4%.

So, despite margin and expense concerns and doubts about the strength of the housing market, Home Depot maintains its best-of-breed status when compared to rival Lowe’s (LOW) and other retailers that are not as Amazon (AMZN)-proof. That said, it was somewhat discouraging that Q2 gross margin rate declined 20 basis points, while merchandise inventory rose 5%. On Tuesday analysts will look to see if this was an aberration or the beginning of a trend.

What’s more, while analysts broadly expects the company’s net margin to rise, the question is whether or not these gains will be offset by higher costs, particularly as Home Depot continues to invest in various technological advancements to enhance the customer experience. It remains to be seen, but as evidenced by the stock performance, it appears investors are willing to bet that there will be a pay off.

