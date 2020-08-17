Home Depot (HD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic paves a tough road ahead for the world’s largest home improvement retailer. But the management has nonetheless seized the opportunity to differentiate Home Depot’s offering from its competitors.

Some Wall Street analysts believe the pandemic environment has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years. With the stock up 30% year to date, compared with the 4.4% rise in the S&P 500 index, it would seem investors agree with the assessment. At the onset of the pandemic, Home Depot began to expand its product offerings, while improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives.

Home Depot management referred to these initiatives, aimed at increasing customer satisfaction scores and driving market share gains, as the "peak year of our investment program.” What's more, there’s now encouraging consumer data, showing a 0.6% rise in July retail sales which seem to support the optimism for an economic recover, therefore the rise in Home Depot shares, particularly given that this is the second consecutive month of increases, following declines in March, April and May due to the pandemic.

All of that aside, while the home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped Street forecast in every quarter over the past five years, Home Depot still has a lot to prove on Tuesday. Investors will want to see not only the rate of return on the company’s various investments, the market will also want to know the company’s plans to grow second-half revenue and profits amid the pandemic.

In the three months that ended June, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $3.62 per share on revenue of $34.18 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.17 per share on revenue of $30.84 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $10.52 per share would rise 2.7% year over year from $10.25, while full-year revenue of the $117.8 billion would rise 7.9% year over year.

What stands out here is that Home Depot’s fiscal year EPS is expected to grow 2.7% this year, besting the industry average, which calls for EPS decline of 3.1%. Home Depot stock has doubled from the March lows, suggesting investors are pricing in faster growth for the company. But will Home Depot deliver? The market is looking the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on higher demand for homeownership, magnified by what appears to be an exodus from the overcrowded cities.

Higher homeownership, which has been further fueled by low interest rates for mortgage loans, will inevitably result in more demand for home improvement products and services. All of which is expected to boost Home Depot’s top and bottom lines during the quarter. The question will be with the company’s guidance. With analysts already expecting that no guidance will be given for the rest of the year, HD stock will continue to march higher if the company surprises investors with any sign of forward visibility.

