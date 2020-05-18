Home Depot (HD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Home Depot (HD) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. The world’s largest home improvement retailer has a lot to prove. As with other top retailers, the COVID-19 pandemic paves a tough road ahead for the company.

Nevertheless, Home Depot stock is up 10% year to date, compared with the 11% drop in the S&P 500 index. The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have have topped Street forecast in every quarter over the past five years. This, however, was pre-COVID-19. Can the streak continue? April retail sales plunged more than 16% on a month-to-month comparison and year over year, after backing out the auto and gas categories.

It’s expected that Home Depot will be impacted by the decline in retail sales. Elsewhere, weak real estate transactions due to social distancing measures, downbeat demand for housing could be a potential headwind evidenced by a 34% drop in the daily number of homebuyer inquiries in April. On the other hand, with more people spending time at home, this could drive increased demand for the type of do-it-yourself projects and increased purchases of home improvement tools that Home Depot benefits from.

What’s more, the pandemic environment could create an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share in the next two to three years, according to Raymond James analysts, who has an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $245. The analysts believe Home Depot will continue to benefit from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment, particularly as independent stores begin to shutter doors. On Tuesday the company’s guidance will be critical in allaying any concerns about a weak second half of year.

In the three months that ended March, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $18.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $9.95 per share would decline 3% year over year, while full-year revenue of the $111.94 billion would rise 1.6% year over year.

Prior to COVID-19, the company had reported strong financial results evidenced by its 5.2% rise in same store sales for fiscal 2019, including an operating margin of 14%. The margin was expected to decline, however. In the most recent quarter, CEO Craig Menear told investors that the company was going to increase investments in 2020. The company continues to invest in various technological advancements and remodeling stores to enhance the customer experience.

Home Depot has also begun to expand its product offerings and improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives. Management referred to to these initiatives, aimed at increasing customer satisfaction scores and driving market share gains, as the "peak year of our investment program.” On Tuesday investors will want to see the rate of return on these investments and how the company plans to grow second-half revenue and profits amid the pandemic.

