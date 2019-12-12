Home Depot Had Bad News About Sales, but Some Analysts Still Like the Stock

The retailer said last month that 2019 sales would disappoint, and then Wednesday warned about 2020. The stock has dropped 12%. Some analysts say it’s a bargain.

The retailer said last month that 2019 sales would disappoint, and then Wednesday warned about 2020. The stock has dropped 12%. Some analysts say it’s a bargain.

Home Depot said last month that 2019 sales would disappoint, and then Wednesday warned about 2020 sales. The stock has dropped 12%. Some analysts say it’s a bargain.

To recap. The home-improvement retailer hosted an investor day event on Wednesday, where it said sales next year would grow 3.5% to 4%. That was short of the 4% to 4.3% analysts had predicted. Home Depot (ticker: HD) also said its 2020 operating margin would come in at 14%, below the 14.6% analysts expected.

The disappointing 2020 guidance was the second blow in less than a month. When the company in November reported third-quarter earnings, it said 2019 sales would be up 3.5%, down from prior guidance of 4%.

Analysts acknowledge that the latest news about 2020 is concerning. “The tone of the meeting from [analysts] and investors was fairly negative,” Stifel’s John Baugh wrote in a note to clients. Most of the questions posed to management, Baugh said, were centered on the disappointment that sales guidance wasn’t stronger and around the expected margin deterioration.

“Our sense is that 2020 will be a year of transition still and may investors are impatient,” Baugh said.

Still, Baugh says investors should buy shares. He has a price target of $245 on Home Depot’s stock, which would represent a recovery past the level before November’s guidance.

Analysts at Gordon Haskett, meanwhile, downgraded the stock following the latest news. With estimates for sales and margins coming down, they say they “believe it’s appropriate to curb our enthusiasm in the near term.” But even then, the firm has the stock at “accumulate-rated,” down from “buy-rated.” The price target there is $230.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom notes that there are headwinds. But he says the steps CEO Craig Menear is taking to “build a true moat around its model will certainly pay dividends for years to come,” potentially making it tougher for rivals to gain share over time.

Home Depot shares fell 0.4% Thursday afternoon, to $211.06. Despite recent weakness, the stock is still up 23% since the start of the year.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.