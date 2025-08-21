Markets
Home Depot Granted Early HSR Clearance For GMS Acquisition Tender Offer

August 21, 2025 — 08:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced Thursday that the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with The Home Depot's previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GMS, Inc. (GMS), at a price of $110.00 per Share in cash, without interest and subject to any required withholding of taxes

The termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the tender offer.

The consummation of the tender offer remains subject to, among other conditions, the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Canadian Competition Act and the tender, as of immediately prior to the Expiration Time, of a majority of the Shares then outstanding.

The tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday August 22, 2025, unless the tender offer is otherwise extended further or earlier terminated in accordance with the merger agreement.

