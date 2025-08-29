Home Depot Gets Clearance From Canadian Competition Bureau For Acquisition Of GMS

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Friday said it has received clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau related to its tender offer to acquire GMS, a specialty building products distributor.

Home Depot, through its subsidiary Gold Acquisition Sub, Inc. had agreed to acquire GMS by way of a tender offer, for $110 per share in cash.

The tender offer will expire on September 3.

"The no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau satisfies the remaining antitrust law-related condition necessary for the consummation of the tender offer and the transactions under the previously announced merger agreement, dated June 29, 2025, by and among The Home Depot, Purchaser and GMS," the company said in a statement.

