Home Depot forecasts annual profit below estimates

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N forecast annual profit below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hurt by higher supply chain costs amid weakening demand for home improvement products due to inflation.

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain expects earnings per share to decline in the mid-single digits percentage range for 2023, while analysts were expecting a 0.4% increase to $16.72, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

