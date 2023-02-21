US Markets
HD

Home Depot forecasts annual profit below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 21, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N forecast annual profit below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hurt by higher supply chain costs amid weakening demand for home improvement products due to inflation.

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain expects earnings per share to decline in the mid-single digits percentage range for 2023, while analysts were expecting a 0.4% increase to $16.72, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.